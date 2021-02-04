Ryots have lost Rs 50K cr, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Central government’s intention behind enacting farm laws was to create unregulated space for companies and traders where State government regulations do not apply.

Uttam addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday along with his parliamentary colleagues A Revanth Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The TPCC president said according to an estimate, farmers across the country have lost over `50,000 crore as they were unable to sell their produce at MSP. “This is why the farmers are demanding a statutory assurance on MSP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not serious about continuing or implementing the MSP,” alleged Uttam.