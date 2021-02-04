STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SSC exam papers reduced from 11 to 6

According to the new pattern, 80 marks would be allotted for each of the six papers and 20 marks would be based on internal assessment. 

Published: 04th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to students appearing for the SSC examinations beginning on May 17,  Telangana government on Wednesday reduced the number of exam papers from existing 11 to six for the academic year 2020-21. With this, there will only be one paper for each subject.

According to the new pattern, 80 marks would be allotted for each of the six papers and 20 marks would be based on internal assessment. Earlier, except for the second language, all other five subjects had two papers. Each paper was for 40 marks, with 20 marks based on internal assessment. 

The duration of Board Exams has been increased from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes, giving students 30 minutes of extra time. The syllabus, however, remains the same. SSC Board officials said 30 per cent of the syllabus was covered through online classes and the remaining 70 per cent would be taught through conventional classes and via online mode. 

Since eight months of the academic year have been lost to the pandemic, more choices  would be given for questions. The Board also asked officials to frame questions only from core concepts.

Schedule for OSSC, vocational students 
The SSC Board has released the exam schedule for Academic, OSSC, and Vocational Candidates. The exam will begin on May 17 with first language and end on May 27, DSE officials said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp