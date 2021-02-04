SSC exam papers reduced from 11 to 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to students appearing for the SSC examinations beginning on May 17, Telangana government on Wednesday reduced the number of exam papers from existing 11 to six for the academic year 2020-21. With this, there will only be one paper for each subject.

According to the new pattern, 80 marks would be allotted for each of the six papers and 20 marks would be based on internal assessment. Earlier, except for the second language, all other five subjects had two papers. Each paper was for 40 marks, with 20 marks based on internal assessment.

The duration of Board Exams has been increased from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes, giving students 30 minutes of extra time. The syllabus, however, remains the same. SSC Board officials said 30 per cent of the syllabus was covered through online classes and the remaining 70 per cent would be taught through conventional classes and via online mode.

Since eight months of the academic year have been lost to the pandemic, more choices would be given for questions. The Board also asked officials to frame questions only from core concepts.

Schedule for OSSC, vocational students

The SSC Board has released the exam schedule for Academic, OSSC, and Vocational Candidates. The exam will begin on May 17 with first language and end on May 27, DSE officials said