Telangana to submit project report on Nizamabad Spices Park to Centre soon

NIZAMABAD: The government of Telangana has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) for establishing a Spices Park at Velpur in Nizamabad district and will soon submit it under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This was revealed by Spices Board chairman and secretary D Sathyan during a virtual Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) organised by Spices Board, Nizamabad Regional Office on Wednesday. The interactive meet attracted 119 participants, including the turmeric farmers (sellers).Stating that export of spices, especially turmeric, has witnessed an upward trend, Sathyan said: “Telangana’s potential in turmeric cultivation is very high and there is tremendous scope for increasing the volume of exports.”

Earlier in his inaugural speech, MP Dharmapuri Arvind expressed delight at Spices Board’s Regional Office, Nizamabad conducting the BSM programme. He also assured to extend all the required support to the exporters, farmers and other stake holders for the overall development of turmeric industry.

L Venkatram Reddy, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture of Telangana, said that there is a significant difference between the turmeric prices at Nizamabad market and Sangli (Maharashtra) market and stressed the need to take necessary remedial measures to rectify price parity.Meanwhile, Horticulture Director (Central) A B Remashree said that the ministry’s approval is awaited.