Union Budget: TRS top brass not on same page?

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: In what is being seen as an emerging dichotomy in the policy line of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) vis-a-vis the Union Budget, two senior leaders held out divergent views on Wednesday. This is even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao maintained cryptic silence on what he thought about the Budget, though three days have gone by since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented it in Parliament.

TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) leader K Keshava Rao labelled the Budget as a “very good one” during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, back in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, senior Minister in KCR’s cabinet Eatala Rajender questioned the Centre “as an ordinary man” whether or not it had the responsibility to prevent farmers from ending their lives by implementing the recommendations of the Jayati Ghosh and P Ramachandran Commissions.

“I welcome the inclusion of MSP in the farm laws. The Budget made good news,” Keshava Rao said, lending strength to the speculation that the TRS was going soft on the Centre after blowing hot on the farm laws and taking part in the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers in the recent past. When the TRS gave a go-by to the Opposition’s call to boycott the President’s address to Parliament and attended the session, party watchers said it was the second piece of evidence that it was cozying up to the BJP.

Political observers have been waiting for a statement from the CM on the Union Budget but only silence greeted them. Neither he nor the State Finance Minister, Harish Rao, is yet to comment on it.Now, with Keshava Rao’ comments, it appears certain that the TRS members may remain on BJP’s page and not participate in the nationwide road-blockade call given by the farmers protesting outside Delhi for Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.Choosing his words with abundant caution, Keshava Rao said: “It is a very good Budget that we have seen.”

He praised Nirmala Sitharaman for “coining nice words” such as “healthcare and wellness” in her Budget speech. “We all welcome it. Wellness means comprehensive healthcare,” he said. On the farmers’ issues, the TRSPP leader said it was heartening that the Centre has agreed to include minimum support price (MSP) in the new farm laws and suggested to it to find a way out to end the farmers’ agitation. “The government responded well, is prepared for talks and has agreed for MSP,” he said. But as an afterthought, he said since agriculture was a State subject, it would be better if the Centre left it to the States to deal with it.

Keshava Rao also welcomed the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP). “The Budget talking about toys in the learning process is good,” he said. He stressed the need for including morals in lessons. “Textbooks say Rama is a good boy. Why is he good? Because he speaks the truth. This point should be highlighted,” he said.But in Huzurabad, Medical and Health Minister Eatala Rajender, in an oblique reference to the Union Budget, spoke at length about the important role farmers play in the economy and that it is the necessity for the government to protect them. The Jayati Ghosh and P Ramachandran Commissions had suggested several measures to prevent farmers, who are unable to free themselves from the shackles of usury, from ending their lives. “As an ordinary citizen, I ask the Centre whether or not it has the responsibility to rescue them?” he asked.

Waxing eloquent on farmers’ issues, Rajender said he was supplicating to the Centre with folded hands to help them. “Farmers cannot go to a distant place and sell their produce. That is why we have IKP centres for paddy procurement. The farmers in Delhi are staying put on highways in freezing temperatures only to protect the interests of many others like them across the country. They want the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) to decide the rates and the government to implement it. Isn’t their demand justified?” he asked.

