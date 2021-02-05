BJP rubbishes Revanth’s charges against Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP, on Thursday, condemned the allegations made by Congress MP Revanth Reddy against MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. The saffron party advised that Revanth focus his energies on his party instead which appeared to be on the “deathbed”.

On Wednesday, Revanth alleged that TRS had assured financial aid and Intelligence inputs in Tamil Nadu to the BJP. This was the reason why Kishan was made BJP election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. The BJP retaliated that Kishan’s appointment was an internal affair, and the allegations were baseless.

BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, “He seems to be making statements just to stay in the news. His statements on Kishan Reddy are frivolous. It’s juvenile that MP Revanth Reddy connects a party’s internal assignment to an imaginary secret pact with CM KCR.”