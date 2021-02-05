CBFC refuses to certifyRam Gopal Varma’s Disha Encounter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film Disha Encounter, citing reasons that a few scenes of the movie bear striking resemblance to the ghastly rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Shamshabad on November 27, 2019.

“The story of the film touches on the sensitive issue of the tragic murder and rape of the veterinary doctor and the CBFC has refused to certify it,” says a source close to the development.The makers of Disha Encounter, on the other hand, approached the eight-member revision committee seeking a formal letter for the screening of the film, which is slated for release on February 19.

Meanwhile, the revision committee has asked the producers to submit 15 copies of synopsis and songs of Disha Encounter and were asked to ensure that the copy of the film was same as that was exhibited to the examining committee of CBFC.

Producer Natti Kumar stated that Disha Encounter is based on the information available in the public domain and their idea is to created awareness about such incidents among people. He also alleged that these obstacles were created only to target Ram Gopal Varma. Disha’s parents approached the High Court against the film saying RGV did not consult them before making the film and that it was a real story of the gruesome incident. Following this, the court directed the CBFC to act.

Disha Encounter is jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Anand Chandra. It stars Srikanth Iyengar, Sonia Akula and Praveen Raj.