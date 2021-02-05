STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CBFC refuses to certifyRam Gopal Varma’s Disha Encounter

Producer Natti Kumar stated that Disha Encounter is based on the information available in the public domain and their idea is to created awareness about such incidents among people.

Published: 05th February 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film Disha Encounter, citing reasons that a few scenes of the movie bear striking resemblance to the ghastly rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Shamshabad on November 27, 2019.

“The story of the film touches on the sensitive issue of the tragic murder and rape of the veterinary doctor and the CBFC has refused to certify it,” says a source close to the development.The makers of Disha Encounter, on the other hand, approached the eight-member revision committee seeking a formal letter for the screening of the film, which is slated for release on February 19. 

Meanwhile, the revision committee has asked the producers to submit 15 copies of synopsis and songs of Disha Encounter and were asked to ensure that the copy of the film was same as that was exhibited to the examining committee of CBFC.

Producer Natti Kumar stated that Disha Encounter is based on the information available in the public domain and their idea is to created awareness about such incidents among people. He also alleged that these obstacles were created only to target Ram Gopal Varma. Disha’s parents approached the High Court against the film saying RGV did not consult them before making the film and that it was a real story of the gruesome incident. Following this, the court directed the CBFC to act.

Disha Encounter is jointly directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Anand Chandra. It stars Srikanth Iyengar, Sonia Akula and Praveen Raj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBFC Disha Encounter Ram Gopal Varma
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp