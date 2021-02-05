STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest dept impeding devpt, says Govt Whip

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Expressing his displeasure over Forest Department creating hurdles in the development works being taken up in the district, Government Whip in Legislative Assembly Gampa Govardhan said that he would take up the issue with the State government.

Speaking at Thursday’s Kamareddy Zilla Parishad (ZP) general body meeting, which was presided over by ZP chairperson Davedar Showbha, he said: “We would soon bring the issue to the notice of government and try to get the land disputes created by the Forest Department cleared at the earliest.”

“The Forest Department has initiated an exercise to recover several lands which the local people have been cultivating for more than 30 years. This issue could be resolved after a joint survey by the Revenue and Forest department officials. But the Forest Department is not ready for such joint survey. Hence, this issue has now become a hurdle in the development works,” he said. Issues related to other land disputes and road and transport works were also raised during the meeting, 

Yellareddy MLA J Surendar said that roads in Lingampet, Ramreddy and Sadashivanagar mandals in deplorable condition and urged the Forest and Panchayat Raj officials to conduct joint a survey in order to resolve the issue at the earliest. 

During the meeting, the participants also urged the government to sanction extend Aasara Pension Scheme benefits to all eligible persons ZP vice-chairman Preem Kumar,  ZPTCs Srinivas Reddy (Pitlam), Thirumal Goud (Domakonda), Mohan Reddy (Ramereddy) and others raised the issue of official protocol not being followed during government programmes held in their respective villages. District Collector Dr A Sharath intervened in the discussion and said that henceforth all protocols will be followed strictly in the district.

