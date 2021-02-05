Jeevan backs Eatala over KTR for CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding Health Minister Eatala Rajender for speaking in support of farmers, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Thursday said the former should be given an opportunity to be the next Chief Minister. He said Rajender, unlike KT Rama Rao, would not be criticised of having got the post through nepotism.

Jeevan Reddy said, “If CM KCR wants to be involved in national politics and forming a third front, then, the CM post should be given to Rajender, who played a significant role in the separate Telangana movement. Though KTR can be a capable CM, he has a negative point going against him — the criticism of hereditary politics.”