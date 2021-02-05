MMTS Phase-2: Telangana government yet to release its share

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the Budget briefing, the SCR took a dig at the Telangana government over non-payment of dues for the MMTS Phase-2 project. According to railway officials, the State government is yet to pay close to Rs 400 crore to the SCR as part of the cost-sharing project.

Speaking at the Budget briefing, Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, said: “We cannot comment on when the MMTS Phase-2 project will be completed. However, it won’t be anytime soon as the State government is yet to pay close to Rs 400 crore to the Railways.”

Meanwhile, only a miniscule amount of Rs 0.10 crore has been allotted for the MMTS Phase-2 project, which was sanctioned in the year 2012-13 for a cost of Rs 817 crore. The works on sections between Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram, for a distance of 5.75 km, have been completed and commissioned. Another Rs 0.10 crore has been allotted for Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension, which was sanctioned in the year 2016-17.