New cancer scan machines at Yashoda

It provides more detailed images and has a lesser radiation dose, say Yashoda officials. 

Published: 05th February 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospitals started its PET-CT scan services on Thursday to observe World Cancer Day. The high-end services were launched by Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health. With this, the hospital will be able to detect the smallest of lesions in the body with accuracy to ensure early detection of cancer.  The new scanner is two times faster than the old generation scanner. It provides more detailed images and has a lesser radiation dose, say Yashoda officials. 

“Cancer cells require more sugar to have enough energy to grow. The advanced PET Scanning uses a radioactive molecule that is similar to glucose called fluorodeoxyglucose. This accumulates in malignant cells and when an agent is injected, the whole-body PET scan reveals cancer growth,” said Dr A Lingaiah, Medical Director of the hospital.

“We will be able to seamlessly conduct investigations to detect cancer. The hospital is also offering rare therapies like radiosynovectomy and radionuclide therapies for thyroid cancers and neuroendocrine tumours,” said Dr GS Rao, MD, Yashoda Hospitals. 
 

