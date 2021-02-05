New laws are a threat to farm sector, warns Etela Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Thursday that the Central government’s new farm laws were a threat to the farm sector. Speaking after inaugurating a Rythu Vedika in Huzurabad mandal here, he said if the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would not purchase grains from farmers, problems would arise. Telangana farmers are also supporting the farmers’ movement in Delhi. However, in Telangana, there would not be any trouble for farmers, as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is implementing several welfare schemes for them, Rajender added. While many farmers were still committing suicide, the Central government’s decision has led to even more insecurity among them, the Minister said.

Speaking about the facilities available to farmers in Telangana, Rajender said farmers’ grievances had ended with the formation of the State. “A 24-hour power supply to the farm sector is available only in Telangana in the country. Every grain produced by farmers is procured, which is possible due to IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) centres. Agriculture is a lifeline for Indians, and the Union government should rethink the farm laws. If agriculture is neglected, India will suffer a lot”, he said.