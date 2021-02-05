PCCF issues clarity on pregnant boar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the publication in these columns that the officials of Agriculture and Panchayati Raj departments raised doubts over how to identify a pregnant wild boar, Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha gave clarity on the matter on Thursday.

The PCCF said, “The pregnant female will have teats prominently seen through the telescopic sight of the rifle in two rows. The abdomen can be seen sagging with the weight of the litter.” This is with regards to a video conference held on Wednesday between Forest, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj officials on the operational guidelines of the State government’s orders delegating the power of Honorary Wildlife Warden to sarpanches across the State, granting them the power to issue permission to shoot down wild boar causing damage to agricultural farms. The guidelines mention that a pregnant or a young wild boar must not be culled.