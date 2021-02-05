STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh is German citizen, Centre reiterates to Telangana High court

Advocate V Ravi Kiran Rao, appearing for the complainant, urged the court to hold an urgent hearing of the case over the MLA’s citizenship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pursuant to earlier direction of the Telangana High court, the Central government has filed an affidavit stating that Chennamaneni Ramesh is a German citizen as on date, advocate V Ravi Kiran Rao, appearing for the complainant Adi Srinivas, submitted to the court on Thursday. Ravi Kiran urged the court to hold an urgent hearing of the case pertaining to the MLA’s citizenship row. 

When the advocate urged to hold an urgent hearing of the case, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram said he was deleting the case listed before him as there was a change in the roster system. Considering the plea of Ravi Kiran, the judge directed the registry to immediately post the matter before the appropriate bench for adjudication. 

MLA Chennamaneni, of Vemulawada constituency, had filed a petition challenging the order issued by the Home Ministry declaring him not a citizen of India and stating that he had obtained Indian citizenship fraudulently by placing fictitious and false documents before the ministry. On an earlier occasion, the judge, while dealing with Chennamaneni’s petition, suspended the impugned order for four weeks and later extended it until further orders of the court.

Besides, the judge directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit with respect to the petitioner’s claim of his giving up German citizenship and material papers submitted by him in support thereof. In December last year, the judge directed the Central government to file an affidavit with details obtained from the German embassy regarding the passport and citizenship of Ramesh.

