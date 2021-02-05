RTE Act: HC pulls up TS over delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court on Thursday sought to know from the State why it has not impleaded itself in the case regarding the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act that was being heard in the AP HC.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with batch petitions that sought the implementation of the RTE.

Special counsel of Telangana, A Sanjeev Kumar, submitted that after bifurcation of the combined HC, a full bench of the Court had transferred the said case to AP HC. The bench then asked the government counsel as to why the state has not filed a vacate stay petition before the AP HC. The bench posted the matter to April 15.