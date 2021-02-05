SCCL gets nod to drill in forest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government accorded stage-II approval for the proposal by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to drill 16 boreholes across an area of 478.68 Hectares of Tadicherla Reserved Forest area in the Bhupalpally districts, to explore coal reserves. The Stage-I approval for the proposal was granted last year in August.

As per the site inspection report of the Forest Divisional Officer, Bhupalpally, the forest area is categorised as ‘dense’. The stage-II approval comes with various conditions, including that the exploration must not entail any felling of trees and that the Forest Department must plant 20 tall trees for every borehole drilled.