TRS repeats plea for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao
HYDERABAD: TRS MP Banda Prakash demanded that the Central government include the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in the seven textile parks announced in the Union Budget.
Participating in the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prakash also wanted the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. “The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to confer Bharat Ratna on PV Narasimha Rao. We also request that the University of Hyderabad be renamed after PV. We request the Central government name a road in New Delhi after PV,” Prakash said.
Other demands
Vaccine testing, certification lab in Hyd
Revival of ITIR
Funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Kakatiya
A National Design Centre at Hyderabad, IIIT at Karimnagar
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research
An IIM
Tribal University
Railway Coach Factory
Steel plant in Bayyaram
Separate Ministry for OBCs