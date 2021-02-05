TRS repeats plea for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP Banda Prakash demanded that the Central government include the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in the seven textile parks announced in the Union Budget.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prakash also wanted the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. “The Telangana Legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to confer Bharat Ratna on PV Narasimha Rao. We also request that the University of Hyderabad be renamed after PV. We request the Central government name a road in New Delhi after PV,” Prakash said.

Other demands

Vaccine testing, certification lab in Hyd

Revival of ITIR

Funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Kakatiya

A National Design Centre at Hyderabad, IIIT at Karimnagar

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

An IIM

Tribal University

Railway Coach Factory

Steel plant in Bayyaram

Separate Ministry for OBCs