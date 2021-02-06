A month on, loan app victim’s family waits in vain for help

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a month since Gujja Chandramohan died by suicide following harassment by executives of instant loan app companies. His widow, 32-year-old Saritha, is still struggling to come to terms with the harsh reality as she worries as to how she will take care of her daughters.

Chandramohan and Saritha were married for 15 years. After marriage, they shifted from Kamareddy to the outskirts of Hyderabad for a livelihood. They lived in a rented house along with their three daughters Varshasri(14), Saisri (8) and Ananyasri (5). The youngest, Ananyasri, still awaits his return from work every morning as Chandramohan used to work night shifts at a storage unit. With no job, assets or any source of income, survival is at stake for the family of four. The owner of their rented house forced them out and Saritha, along with her three daughters, is now living at her parents’ house in Gundlapochampally village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“Several people promised to help us immediately after the incident. But all of them are ignoring us now,” says Saritha.Her elderly parents, G Saibaba and Laxmi, are also facing a tough time in providing for Saritha and the three children. Her brother G Santosh’s wife died two years ago due to ill health and Chandramohan’s death has come as a body blow to the elderly couple.

“He loved his three daughters a lot. I still can’t get my around the fact that he took his own life,” says Saritha’s mother Laxmi as she breaks into tears.On the fateful day of January 2, Chandramohan dropped his wife at Shameerpet for some work and returned home. Back home, he sent his three daughters to their grandparents residing close by. Neighbours remember that Ananyasri was crying as she did not want to go. When they questioned Chandramohan, he responded saying that he needed to sleep peacefully and the children weren’t allowing him to do so.

Sometime later, Saisri tried calling her father from her grandfather Saibaba’s phone. When he did not respond, Saibaba called up a neighbour and asked him to check on Chandramohan, who reported back in shock that the latter was found hanging inside the house.

Chandramohan who died by suicide on January 2, had availed loans from 12 instant loan apps and paid them around `2 lakh towards loan repayment, found Cyberabad police investigating the case. From across Telangana, at least six suicides have come to light till now, of people who took loan from such illegal apps and faced harassment at the hands of company executives.

“I came to know only on December 20 about the loans taken by my husband when I received a first call from the loan company’s officials. They sent abusive messages on my mobile. My husband said this situation will last for a short period. He never seemed too bothered. Had I gotten a hint as to how stressed he was, we would have taken some action earlier,” sighs Saritha.

A graduate, Saritha is now looking for a job, which would give her a regular income. “Even today, my youngest daughter wakes up early in the morning asking for her father. She says that her father is waiting and we will go back to our home,” Saritha says teary-eyed.

The couple dreamt of making Varshasri a doctor and got her admitted in the government-run Gurukul residential school.

“After two of our relatives who studied in Gurukul got seats in medical colleges, we decided to admit our daughter there. If I get a job, it will help realise our dream of daughter becoming a doctor. I can also educate our other two daughters,” says Saritha.