All is well? Hospitals in Telangana almost COVID-free, says state Health Minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that almost none of the hospitals in the State have Covid-19 patients, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Friday that the State’s medical services were now returning to normalcy.

Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, the Minister elaborated on the plans of the State government to improve infrastructure and other facilities in government hospitals to help reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure by citizens.

“Most hospitals are completely Covid-19 free. Only Gandhi Hospital will have multi-organ affected patients, Chest Hospital will have patients with lung complications and TIMS will cater to normal Covid admissions. Apart from that, all hospitals are functioning as they were before the pandemic”, said Rajender.

He said all tertiary care hospitals in GHMC would be thoroughly inspected and all pending issues would be resolved.

“We will also amp up facilities across all government tertiary hospitals so that people do not have to spend lakhs of rupees for specialist services in private hospitals”, the Minister said.

The Minister informed that the Telangana government had sanctioned Rs 35 crore for Gandhi Hospital to set up an exclusive advance organ donation centre in the coming days.

He said at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, more sophisticated cancer care units and government dental hospitals would come up to provide free services to citizens. “We are also working to add another 500 ICU beds in the State,” added the Minister.

Promotions to be speeded up

Stating that promotions would no longer be a hassle, the Health Minister boosted the morale of healthcare workers and said nearly 1,300 promotions had been cleared. In addition, in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), another 600 -700 promotions will cleared, he said.