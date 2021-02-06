Attendance in Telangana schools improve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the last five days, the State has been witnessing a steady rise in attendance in schools.

More than 60 per cent of students have been attending schools and junior colleges in the rural districts. However, attendance in both schools and junior colleges remains low in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkagiri districts, suggests a report published by the School Education Department.

According to Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association’s (TRSMA) president S Sreenivas Reddy, poor attendance percentage in urban districts could be attributed to an increased dropout rate. “Attendance percentage in private schools in Hyderabad remains poor. We are afraid that this might be because of increased dropout rates. Many families are facing financial difficulties, and are not being able to pay the school fees,” he said. On Feb 1, of the 8,92,825 Class IX and X students enrolled, 4,29,207 (roughly about 50 per cent) students attended classes. On Thursday, 6,16,539 students went to school.

Officials told to monitor attendance

Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka directed authorities to monitor attendance of students at hostels and schools, and take measures so that the turnout increases. He also told officials to submit attendance percentage of students in a specific format. He held a meeting with District Educational Officer and residential hostel authorities at the Collectorate on Friday. Nodal officers will be appointed to improve attendance percentage at Model schools and KGBV schools, he added. The Collector asked officials to improve sanitation in the corridors, classrooms, and provide fresh bedsheets to students.

Urban districts lag behind

Attendance in schools and junior colleges remains low in Hyd, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkagiri districts, suggests a report by the School Education Department. According to TRSMA, this could be attributed to an increased dropout rate