KCR convenes TRS panel meeting, clarity likely on change of guard? 

HYDERABAD: Clarity on the TRS leadership’s stance on several key issues is expected to emerge at the TRS party’s extended state executive committee meeting to be held in the city on Sunday.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, may give clarity on whether there will be a change of guard in the State and if TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will be made the next Chief Minister.

In the recent past, several Ministers and MLAs issued statements in favour of making Rama Rao the next CM. With this, the Congress leaders have started making statements that instead of Rama Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender should be made the next Chief Minister. It remains to be seen whether Chandrasekhar Rao will give any clarity on this during the state executive meeting.

Several TRS MLAs, including Parakal legislator Challa Dharma Reddy, landed in controversies after making certain remarks against collection of funds for the Ayodhya Ram temple and also against reservations.

There is no unanimity among party leaders on the Union Budget as they spoke in different voices. The Chief Minister may explain the TRS’ stand to the party leaders on key issues, to forge unity among them while issuing statements on the Central government and on the BJP.

The TRS supremo is also expected to explain the party’s stand on the ongoing farmers agitation against the new farm laws of the Central government. The TRS initially opposed the farm laws and also participated in the Bharat Bandh call given by the agitating farmers but later took a U-turn and changed its stand. It will not be participating in the nationwide road blockade protest on Saturday.

Election of new TRS chief

However, an official release from the TRS said that the party’s extended state executive committee meeting will discuss election of the party president, renewal of the party membership, appointments of party committees from village level to the State level, party’s plenary to be held on April 27 and other organisational matters. Along with the state committee members, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors, DCCB and DCMS presidents are also invited for the meeting.

Stand on farmers agitation

