STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR convenes TRS panel meeting, clarity likely on change of guard? 

The TRS supremo is also expected to explain the party’s stand on the ongoing farmers agitation against the new farm laws of the Central government. 

Published: 06th February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clarity on the TRS leadership’s stance on several key issues is expected to emerge at the TRS party’s extended state executive committee meeting to be held in the city on Sunday.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who will preside over the meeting, may give clarity on whether there will be a change of guard in the State and if TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will be made the next Chief Minister. 

In the recent past, several Ministers and MLAs issued statements in favour of making Rama Rao the next CM. With this, the Congress leaders have started making statements that instead of Rama Rao, Health Minister Eatala Rajender should be made the next Chief Minister. It remains to be seen whether Chandrasekhar Rao will give any clarity on this during the state executive meeting. 

Several TRS MLAs, including Parakal legislator Challa Dharma Reddy, landed in controversies after making certain remarks against collection of funds for the Ayodhya Ram temple and also against reservations.

There is no unanimity among party leaders on the Union Budget as they spoke in different voices. The Chief Minister may explain the TRS’ stand to the party leaders on key issues, to forge unity among them while issuing statements on the Central government and on the BJP. 

The TRS supremo is also expected to explain the party’s stand on the ongoing farmers agitation against the new farm laws of the Central government. The TRS initially opposed the farm laws and also participated in the Bharat Bandh call given by the agitating farmers but later took a U-turn and changed its stand. It will not be participating in the nationwide road blockade protest on Saturday. 

Election of new TRS chief

However, an official release from the TRS said that the party’s extended state executive committee meeting will discuss election of the party president, renewal of the party membership, appointments of party committees from village level to the State level, party’s plenary to be held on April 27 and other organisational matters. Along with the state committee members, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors, DCCB and DCMS presidents are also invited for the meeting.

Stand on farmers agitation

During the meeting, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is also expected to explain the party’s stand on the ongoing farmers agitation against the new farm laws of the Central government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp