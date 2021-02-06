KCR public meeting at Nagarjunasagar on February 10, to lay stone for agri projects 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address an election meeting at Halia in the Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment on February 10.

The CM announced on Friday that eight to nine lift irrigation schemes will be constructed, including Nellikallu, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

These lift irrigation schemes will be constructed in Nellikallu in Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Munugode, Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly segments in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Rao held a meeting with public representatives from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan. Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons and others attended the meeting.

A discussion took place on the irrigation sector in Nalgonda district. In this context, Rao said that to supply water to the remaining Ayacut, eight to nine lift irrigation schemes along with Nellikallu would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Rao will lay the foundation stone for these lift irrigation schemes on February 10 at 12.30 pm at Nellikallu and later at 2 pm he will address a TRS public meeting to be held in Halia.