MIM, TRS lock horns over welfare of minorities

KARIMNAGAR: The AIMIM’s district unit has alleged that TRS leader and former minority corporation chairman Syed Akbar Hussain has misappropriated funds and indulged in corruption — a charge that the TRS leader denies.

They have demanded that the State government take action against him. MIM is also unhappy with TRS MLAs for lack of development in Muslims and Dalit divisions in the district.

MIM in-charge Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain alleged that even though Akbar Hussain’s three-year term as chairman of the Corporation had concluded, he is still acting as the chairman and misusing powers.

Ahmed Hussain alleged that the TRS man has been cheating youths and had shifted furniture from his office to his residence, which was only retrieved after the minority commission issued notices.

However, Akbar Hussain denied the allegations and said, “Until another chairperson is appointed, I am the acting chairman. During my entire tenure, I have worked for the welfare of several Muslim youths.”