Robbers flee with ATM in Telangana's Adilabad

Published: 06th February 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a bizarre heist, a group of robbers stole an entire Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from a State Bank of India (SBI) vestibule located near Collectorate Chowk in Adilabad town, early on Friday morning.

Soon after receiving information about the robbery, police visited the scene and commenced investigation. 
According to CCTV footage, the robbers arrived in a Chevrolet Tavera at around 3 am. Immediately after breaking into the vestibule, they tied a rope around the machine, attached it to the car and uprooted the ATM in no time. Meanwhile, the incident has become a hot topic in the town as the crime happened right next to the Two Town Police Station.

In the meantime, CCTV footage revealed that the gang, on the same night, had attempted to rob a local jewellery shop as well. However, when they tried to damage the shop’s shutter, its security alarms went off, hearing which they fled the scene immediately. It was after this failed attempt that they hatched a new plan and robbed the ATM.

Speaking to Express, DSP A Venkateswarulu said that a case has been registered and the probe is going on. “We suspect that the robbers are interstate offenders and left for Maharashtra after the crime. We suspect that the gang comprised five members, including the vehicle driver,” he added.

