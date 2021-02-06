STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspecting adultery, Telangana man kills wife; stages it as suicide

Nagaseshu, who suspected that his wife was cheating on him, confronted her when he returned home from Mumbai.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:46 AM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Suspecting infidelity, a man brutally murdered his wife and made it look like a suicide at Kothalankapalli village in Khammam. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, came to light on Friday.

According to police, the accused Yerramala Nagaseshu Reddy got married to 22-year-old Navya, a close relative, two months ago. Nagaseshu was working in Mumbai, while Navya was studying B.Tech.

Nagaseshu, who suspected that his wife was cheating on him, confronted her when he returned home from Mumbai. An argument ensued, and Nagaseshu made up his mind to kill her. On Tuesday morning, he sedated her by feeding her a few pills and took her to hilly area nearby on his bike. He then strangled her using a cloth and hanged her from a tree. 

To cover his tracks, the accused sent a text message to Navya’s father from her phone, which said she was going to kill herself due to backlogs in college. He also lodged a complaint with Yerrupalem police stating his wife was missing. On being questioned, he confessed to the crime, and has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old relative of Nagaseshu killed herself by jumping in front of a goods train near Tondalagopavaram village, on Friday. The deceased person has been identified as Guduru Vineela. 

Meanwhile, her family members alleged that the young woman took the extreme step after she was contacted by the Yerrupalem cops and told to come to the police station in connection with the inquiry into the murder of Navya. 

