Telangana, Andhra Pradesh bodies told to refund Rs 4.5 crore to ITC

HYDERABAD: In a relief to ITC Limited, the Telangana High Court has allowed its petition by directing the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) to refund Rs 4.5 crore with 12 per cent interest per annum to the company in the ratio of 58.32:41.68 in four weeks.

The court also imposed costs of Rs 10,000 each on the two corporations payable to the company for failing to refund the deposit made by it in 2007 towards the allotment of land for the expansion of its paper board unit at Bhadrachalam in united AP.

A division bench, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, passed the order recently in a petition filed by ITC Limited. The company has had a paper boards manufacturing facility at Sarapaka village near Bhadrachalam since 1970 and wanted to expand it.

For this, it had made a representation to the then AP government in 2005 for allotment of land in the said village. The government had proposed the diversion of 445 hectares of forest land in the Paloncha forest division in Khammam district. But as the identified land proposed to be allotted in Sarapaka was a degraded forest land, the State had identified 1,500 acres in Ananthapur district for compensatory afforestation.

After depositing the amount, the proposal to transfer the land to ITC was rejected by the Ministry of Environment and Forest but the money was not refunded. In the meantime, the erstwhile AP State was bifurcated with effect from June 2, 2014.

The bench did not agree with the contentions of the corporations for the reason that the company had made the payment for the land allotment in Sarapaka, which now falls in Telangana. Also, compensatory afforestation was to be done in the land identified by the APIIC in Ananthapur district which is now in AP.