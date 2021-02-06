Telangana High Court questions maintainability of Dalmia pleas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the maintainability of appeals filed by Puneet Dalmia of Dalmia Cement Ltd against the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Telangana High Court on Friday posted the matter to June 18 for further hearing.

The Court made it clear that the ED could continue with its proceedings. Puneet Dalmia is one of the accused in the alleged disproportionate assets case involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ED had issued summons to him and the company. During the course of hearing of the two appeals filed against the ED’s issuance of summons to the appellants, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said once a single judge passed an order in a criminal case, it must be challenged before the Supreme Court. Appellant’s counsel N Naveen Kumar sought adjournment of the hearing stating that a senior counsel argue the case.