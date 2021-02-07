Cops stoned after BJP meet over tribal land turns violent in Telangana's Suryapet

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Three policemen were injured in stone-pelting allegedly by BJP workers after a meeting organised by it in support of tribals land issue turned violent in Suryapet district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

A group of the party activists damaged a shed on a disputed land of 120 acres in Gurrampudi Thanda prompting the police to lathicharge, the police said.

The police said they were trying to control the crowd when it resorted to violence.

When police stopped the workers, the law enforcers were pelted with stones.

This injured an official in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), an inspector and a sub- inspector who were subsequently put under treatment, Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran told PTI over phone.

Alleging that the tribals' land was encroached upon, the state BJP's Scheduled Tribes Morcha organised the meeting "Girijana Bharosa Yatra" in which party's state unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders of the saffron outfit participated.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that several BJP workers and leaders were injured in the lathicharge.

He said the struggle for the land would be taken up in other parts of the state.

Condemning the lathicharge, he asked why the police were protecting the land in question that was encroached upon allegedly by TRS leaders.

According to the Superintendent of Police, the BJP had been permitted under the condition that the meeting would be held peacefully.

The violent situation was finally controlled and the police were in the process of registering cases, the senior official said adding: After taking legal opinion, action would taken against those involved in the violence.

The dispute was over the land which the tribals claimed were theirs while another stakeholder bought it and was trying to take possession of it.