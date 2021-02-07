GMR set to expand its cargo facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR group is planning to expand its cargo facility from the current 5,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet, in order to handle perishable goods like vegetables and fruits from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud held a meeting with the representatives of GMR group in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, both Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas Goud assured to take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister has already agreed to set up an agri-export processing unit, in 400 acres, near the airport.

The State government would soon convene another meeting with GMR authorities and Marketing and Horticulture Department officials. Asih Kumar, the CEO of GMR, along with the group’s COO Maneesh Agnihotri, were present during the meeting with the ministers.