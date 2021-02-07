KCR trying to team up with BJP: Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Blasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his u-turn on farm laws, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TRS supremo is working for establishing a friendship with the saffron party.

He made this comment while taking part in a protest organised by farmers in Jagtial on Saturday.“KCR who previously extended support to the farmers and their protest suddenly changed his stand after returning from Delhi. Apart from deciding to sail with the BJP government, KCR also announced that the State government will no longer purchase agriculture produce from farmers and will also shut down Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) and procurement centres. This is not correct,” Jeevan Reddy pointed out.

He also ridiculed the pink party supremo for changing stands as per his convenience.Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader also demanded that the Central government extend the suspension of farm laws till the next general elections.

‘Revolt brewing in pink party’

Quoting Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s recent statement that IKP centres in Telangana cannot be shut down abruptly, Jeevan Reddy claimed this clearly indicates that a massive revolt is brewing within the TRS