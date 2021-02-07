Phase II: 37% targeted Telangana cops take COVID-19 vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 37 per cent (15,437) of targeted 41,666 police personnel in Telangana were vaccinated against Covid-19 during the Phase-II of the drive, which started on Saturday. The low turnout , officials said, could be attributed to individuals with comorbidities abstaining from vaccination.

Senior officers, including Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, took the vaccine to build confidence among their subordinates. Mahender Reddy got vaccinated at the Tilak Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC). He urged all police personnel to come forward and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He further said that over 60,000 police officers and staff in the State would be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the next four days. With 35,422 tests conducted, Telangana reported 161 new Covid-19 cases,147 recoveries and one death on Friday. With this, the active cases are at 1,977 and the toll is at 1,608.