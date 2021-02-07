STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase II: 37% targeted Telangana cops take COVID-19 vaccine

Only 37 per cent (15,437) of targeted 41,666 police personnel in Telangana were vaccinated against Covid-19 during  the Phase-II of the drive, which started on Saturday. 

Published: 07th February 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:29 AM

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Tilak Nagar UPHC in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 37 per cent (15,437) of targeted 41,666 police personnel in Telangana were vaccinated against Covid-19 during  the Phase-II of the drive, which started on Saturday. The low turnout , officials said, could be attributed to individuals with comorbidities abstaining from vaccination. 

Senior officers, including Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, took the vaccine to build confidence among their subordinates. Mahender Reddy got vaccinated at the Tilak Nagar Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC). He urged all police personnel to come forward and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He further said that over 60,000 police officers and staff in the State would be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the next four days. With 35,422 tests conducted, Telangana reported 161 new Covid-19 cases,147 recoveries and one death on Friday. With this, the active cases are at 1,977 and the toll is at 1,608.

