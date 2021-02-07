STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Puvvada encroached govt lands, used GOs to his benefit: Bhatti

The Congress leader demanded that the State government initiate a probe into the illegal activities of the Transport Minister. 

Telangana Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Launching a scathing attack on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the TRS leader has, so far, regularised thousands of acres of government land in Khammam by utilising GOs 58 and 59, which were issued for the benefit of poor people in the State. The Congress leader demanded that the State government initiate a probe into the illegal activities of the Transport Minister. 

He made these remarks while addressing the media here on Saturday.Going one step further, Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that several pink party leaders are involved in encroachment of government lands, which they later regularise easily by making use of loopholes in these government orders.Meanwhile, the Congress leader called upon the people of Khammam to protest the town from TRS leaders.

Alleging that the Transport Minister and his followers are obtaining civil contracts illegally and looting people’s money in crores, Bhatti Vikramarka took a jibe at Puvvada saying that it is unbecoming of the Minister that he is involved in such illegal activities while holding a key portfolio. The Congress leader further said that he would bring the corrupt activities of Puvvada to the light and demand a vigilance probe.

Tagore to reach Khammam today
Meanwhile, the CLP leader informed the media that Telangana AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, several AICC secretaries, and the presidents of all District Congress Committees (DCC) in the State will arrive in Khammam on Sunday and take part in booth-level meetings ahead of the ensuing elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

