Telangana cops foil duo’s bid to sell off teen daughter for Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: The police stopped a poverty-stricken couple in Nawabpet of Mahbubnagar from selling their 17-year-old daughter to a person in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to the police, Ravi Naik and Valamma, labourers from Hajilapur village of Nawabpet mandal, have four children. The couple thought that marrying off their 17-year-old daughter, who will soon be of marriageable age, will be expensive. Therefore, they decided to sell her off.

Soon, they came in contact with a ‘marriage broker’ from Hyderabad who was searching for a bride for a man in Rajasthan. The couple agreed to sell their daughter off for Rs 3 lakh. However, the girl’s uncle learnt of the deal and he immediately informed Nawabpet police. The police intercepted the couple while they were on the way to Hyderabad to hand over the daughter to the broker. The cops then counselled the couple.