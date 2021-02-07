Telangana procures 48.8 lakh tonnes of Kharif paddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government procured 48.89 lakh tonnes of paddy in this year Kharif as against the 47.08 lakh tonnes of paddy last year. The paddy procurement for this Kharif was completed without any problems, said Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday. He said that the worth of paddy acquired was Rs 9,224 crore.

The government has deposited Rs 9,086 crore into the bank accounts of farmers so far. The remaining sum would be deposited in the next one or two days time, Kamalakar said.

Of the 48.89 lakh tonnes procured in Kharif, 29.04 lakh tonnes were of common variety and 19.85 lakh tonnes were fine variety paddy, he said. The Minister recalled that last year, the State government procured one crore tonnes of paddy in Kharif and Rabi seasons and Telangana stood in second place in paddy procurement in the country. The State, which grew paddy in 53 lakh acres in Kharif this year, stood first in paddy cultivation.

