Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi over farm laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite the farmers protesting in Delhi to his residence, like how he had hosted former US president Barack Obama. Owaisi, who was addressing public rallies in Gujarat ahead of the municipal elections there, also pitched for unity among Muslims, tribals and Dalits.

The AIMIM is contesting its maiden elections in Gujarat in alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party. While campaigning in Bharuch, Owaisi accused the BJP government of maintaining double standards on issues concerning tribals, Muslims, and OBCs.