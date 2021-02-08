IICT selects SRC Lab MD as post-doc candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Founder and Managing Director of the SRC Laboratories, Dr Ramachandra Reddy Yeluri, has been selected as a post-doctoral candidate for the collaborative research work on cancer, between the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and South University, Columbia, USA. He will be working in the Fluoro and Agrochemicals department of the IICT.

Dr Yeluri carried out his research work on finding new chemical entities for screening against various cancer cells. According to a press release on the development. Dr Reddy’s research work primarily focused on Phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase(PI3K)/AKT/mammalian target of rapamycin signalling, which is considered one of the most important intracellular pathways.