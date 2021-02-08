Karimnagar ZP meeting postponed

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The general body meeting of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, was postponed due to the lack of quorum. Zilla Parishad Chairman Kanumalla Vijaya said on Sunday that the new date for the meeting will be announced later.

In the meantime, this incident has become a hot topic in local political circles as this is the third time, in recent times, that the Karimnagar ZP general body meeting was postponed due to the lack of quorum. It becomes all the more relevant as all 16 members of the Zilla Parishad belong to the pink party and none of them turned up for the meeting on Sunday.

According to sources, just Kanumalla Vijaya and Chief Executive Officer D Venkata Madhava Rao turned up for the meeting, waited for a long time and then announced the postponement of the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources told Express that most ZP members have been showing a lack of interest in discharging duties, for quite some time now, due to unavailability of funds.