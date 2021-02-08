Minister Errabelli unveils Deeksha Divas pylon

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, inaugurated the Deeksha Divas pylon, constructed by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at a cost of `10 lakh on the premises of the Corporation office, on Sunday.

Pointing out that the premises of the Corporation office already houses statues of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Minister said that he felt lucky to unveil the pylon, constructed to honour TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts demanding Statehood for Telangana. The Minister also recollected the time when KCR went on a 11-day hunger strike, which commenced on November 29, 2009. “KCR too followed Gandhi’s footsteps and achieved Statehood through the path of peace and non-violence,” Dayakar Rao said.

Pointing out that the previous governments which ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh neglected Warangal, the Minister claimed that it was the pink party that made the city what it is today.