New job security policy for RTC staff

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to thousands of TSRTC employees, a new job security policy was released by Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday, keeping in mind the accidents, drunken driving cases and general irregularities facing the corporation.

The move came after several past instances in which bus conductors or drivers claimed that they lost their jobs without being at fault. To rationalise and standardise the system of dealing with offenses and punishments, fresh guidelines have been issued in addition to the existing ones to ensure transparency, uniformity, a sense of security, and trust among the employees.

Drivers not to lose jobs without proper inquiry

In case of accidents, bus drivers will not immediately lose their jobs without a proper inquiry. As per the new guidelines, unless the accident is serious and involves grievous injuries to many passengers, loss of any pedestrian’s life, and heavy damages to the bus and any property, both the drivers and conductor will not be awarded immediate suspension. Based on the findings of the inquiry, suspensions will be awarded to bus drivers in cases of fatal accidents.

The guidelines have also specified that no immediate suspension or job loss would take place in case of non-issuing of tickets or non-collection of ticket fare. Special conditions have been mentioned in the guidelines under which job loss can be awarded only after the person in question has been found to be a repeat offender or under specific circumstances.

During the release of the policy, the Minister also urged the State Road Transport Corporation staff to increase the revenue. Speaking after releasing the Job Security Policy Document in the presence of TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma, the Minister said that he was glad that the punishment to be taken against employees had been minimised and it could now be sorted out right at the Depot Manager level.

Staffers to be suspended if found intoxicated on duty

The new policy has also mentioned that if the employee is found in an intoxicated state while on duty, he will be suspended followed by a maximum punishment of removal from the service.In case of intentional, willful, and deliberate fraudulent activity by the employee, which is detrimental to the interest of the Corporation, based on the merits of the case the employee shall be placed under suspension followed by a maximum punishment of removal from service.