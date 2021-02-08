‘No leopards sighted near airport’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department, in a press release on Sunday, said that were no indications of leopard movement around the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. It also said that it was stray dogs that were hunting wild boars in the premises of the airport and not a leopard as is being alleged by some.

The Forest Department said that they had received complaints from airport authorities that a leopard was moving in the airport’s vicinity and that carcasses of wild boars have been found in the premises. Following this, officials analysed the carcass and concluded that the culprits were stray dogs.

The Department had also set up ten camera traps near the airport area. However, when the images were analysed, there was no sighting of a leopard. The images caught were of wild boars, stray dogs and jungle cats. Not a single pug mark of a leopard had been observed.

A CCTV footage from January 18 went viral on social media, where a creature looking like a leopard is seen running and jumping across the boundary wall of the airport. The Department, however, clarified that the creature was most probably a civet. However, they will continue to monitor the areas surrounding the airport.