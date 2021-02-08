Scared of probe, TRS government joined hands with BJP, says Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a major relief, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore said once the Congress party comes to power, a probe would be ordered against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other corrupted leaders of TRS party.

Addressing all district congress party presidents in Khammam, Manickam Tagore, on Sunday, alleged that CM KCR and his family members have looted the State. He said CM KCR was scared that BJP leaders would order inquiry against him and that’s why he has made peace with the Centre.

During the one-day meeting of 33 districts presidents in Khammam, a resolution was passed in favour of Rahul Gandhi taking charge as AICC president. He also clarified that there was no place in the hearts of people for leaders who joined the other parties after winning on Congress ticket.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted that Congress would come to power in 2023. He appreciated Minister Eatala Rajender for making a statement in favour of farmers and in support of paddy purchasing centres.

He also alleged that many police officials were taking action against Opposition leaders at the behest of the ruling party and warned them from taking sides. The TPCC chief alleged that CM KCR failed to question the Centre though injustice was done to the State in the Union Budget. He demanded that the State government should give 43 per cent fitment to its employees.

Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that people of Khammam were vexed as party leaders were collecting commissions for civil contracts. Former minister Renuka Chowdhury said party workers would not spare leaders who switched loyalties.

