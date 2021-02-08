Telangana issues GO to implement 10% quota for economically weaker sections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government issued a GO for implementing the 10% reservations to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and employment.

While issuing the orders on Monday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that necessary amendments to rules and guidelines in this regard shall be issued by the General Administration Department and Education Department separately.

The Chief Secretary said the 103rd Amendment Act 2019 of the Constitution allows reservations for the economically weaker sections of society in higher educational institutions, including private aided or unaided institutions by the state, and also provides for reservations for them in posts in initial appointments in services under the state.

In pursuance of the Act, the Government of India has prescribed the eligibility criteria to get the benefit of 10% reservation in admissions into educational institutions and appointments to posts provided in favour of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) citizens other than the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

"The State government has decided to implement 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Section for admissions into all educational institutions in the State and also in respect of initial appointments to the posts in services under the State, following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by the Government of India," the GO stated.