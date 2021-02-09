32 National Highway projects for Telangana in the works: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of National Highway projects in the pipeline in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are 62 and 32, respectively, said Minister Road and Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in reply to a question raised by GVL Narasimha Rao, in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Minister said that the total length of National Highways in the country in January 2014 was 91,287 km, and now, it is 13,6251 km. The length of National Highways in 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh was 6,590 km, and now, length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh is 7,340 km, and in Telangana, it is 3,974 km.

The Minister said that 42 National Highway projects had been completed since 2014 and 63 projects were ongoing in Andhra Pradesh. He said that 40 National Highway projects had been completed since 2014 and 32 projects were ongoing in Telangana.