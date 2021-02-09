Case against Bandi, Dubbaka MLA

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: A day after a piece of land, claimed to have been allotted to tribals, at Gurrambodu village of Mattampally mandal turned battleground after a group of BJP workers pulled down a shed that was set up by a private company, the local police have registered cases against 21 BJP activists, including party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao.

The cases have been registered under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 332 and 333 r/w of the IPC and Section 7 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932. Apart from the BJP leaders, a few tribals have also been named accused in the cases registered.

According to sources, the local cops have already arrested six saffron party workers, including BJP district president Bobba Bhagya Reddy. The six arrested persons, including R Raju, Pathipati Vijay, R Sai Manikanta, Bandaru Nagaraj and T Seshu, were produced before the Kodada Magistrate Court and remanded to the Nalgonda District Jail.