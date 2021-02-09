Congress looks to reclaim Adilabad by speaking to ryots

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Congress party leaders led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will begin the interaction programme for farmers from Bheemsari village in Adilabad constituency from Tuesday. This will be the first programme held by the party to boost the confidence of party cadre at the ground level in the district after the 2018 Assembly election.

The interaction programme with farmers of Bheemsari and Dhanora (B) villages will focus on the problems the farmers face. The programme is being organised in Bheemsari to attract people’s attention to the party as the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat is lying vacant.

The State leadership aims to strengthen the party presence in the district as the party had a stronghold over the region till 2009. However, it started losing its base after the formation of a separate State as the leadership neglected senior leaders.