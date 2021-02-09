Custodial death: Telangana High Court extends stay

By Express News Service

Advocate couple PV Nagamani and her husband Gattu Vaman Rao on Monday told the Telangana High Court that the police have started filing false cases against them after a PIL was filed in the High Court regarding alleged custodial death of Dalit man Seelam Rangaiah in Manthani police station in May last year. Meanwhile, Advocate General BS Prasad told the court that there were more than 20 FIRs registered against the couple.

These submissions were made before the division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, dealing with a PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the High Court by advocate Nagamani seeking judicial probe into alleged custodial death of Rangaiah and seeking stringent action against the Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Manthani PS.

During the course of hearing, AG urged the court to vacate the stay granted earlier by the court and to facilitate the police to continue with the case investigation. While adjourning the case hearing to April 19, the bench extended the stay granted earlier till the next date of hearing.