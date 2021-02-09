Cyber fraudster harasses, dupes woman of Rs 2.20 lakh, gets 2 years in jail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cyber fraudster from Visakhapatnam, Jambada Laxmi Varaprasad, who was accused of harassing a woman on Facebook and duping her of Rs 2.20 lakh, was sentenced to imprisonment for two years and was slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000 on Monday. The victim had received a friend request on Facebook from a profile in the name of a television actor. Thinking it was a genuine account, she accepted the request and started chatting with him.

The user asked her to go on a date with him and later asked for her selfies and nude pictures. He later threatened to make the pictures public unless she gave him money. During the investigation, cyber crime police wrote to Facebook and sought details of the profile through which the victim was cheated.

They also obtained the Customer Application Form (CAF) related to the mobile number connected to the profile and identified the IP address.The reply from Facebook and other details in the form of evidence was presented in the court. The court relied on these evidences and pronounced the judgement on Monday.