Dy sarpanch, wife kill selves over finances

KHAMMAM: A deputy sarpanch and his wife who attempted suicide at their residence at Bodiya Thanda in Konijerla mandal of Khammam last Saturday, died on Monday. The deceased were identified as V Babu Rao, 31, and his wife Rangamma, 26. The couple had consumed poison along with their two children after being depressed over financial issues.

Neighbours shifted the family to a government hospital in Khammam for treatment. While the couple succumbed, their two children Mehin and Manaswini, both below five years of age, are undergoing treatment. The police said the family took loans for the construction of a house and was under pressure to repay the loans. A case has been booked and investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, seek support. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, available Monday to Saturday from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm).