Harish woos farmers in Siddipet, says Telangana Budget to focus on mechanisation

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Mentioning that this year’s State Budget will focus on mechanisation of farm sector, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already started envisaging plans to improve facilities provided to ryots in Telangana.The Minister toured Siddipet and Husnabad Assembly constituencies and took part in various programmes, on Monday.

He said that farmers in Siddipet would soon start getting quality electricity like the kind that the State government is supplying to urban areas such as HiTec City in Hyderabad. “Neglected for almost 70 years, the farm sector in Telangana finally heaved a sigh of relief seven years ago, after K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister.

While ryots are distressed in most other States, the situation is different in Telangana. They are getting security and proper profit,” Harish said and added that the TRS government spends one-third of its annual Budget on agriculture and allied sectors.