Hyderabad court awards death sentence to migrant worker for rape-murder of six-year-old girl in 2017

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Dinesh Kumar Dharne, a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, accused of rape and brutal murder of a six-year-old girl at Narsingi in December 2017. Dinesh lured the girl with chocolates, took her to the bushes, and raped her twice.

Fearing that the girl would inform her parents about it, he bludgeoned her to death. The girl’s parents belonging to Bihar had migrated to the city in search of livelihood.

Dinesh Kumar Dharne (Photo | Express)

The girl's parents and Dinesh, who was 23-years-old at the time of the rape, worked at the same construction site at Cyberabad commissionerate on the city outskirts. The couple knew Dinesh very well.

On the day of the incident, when the girl was playing outside their accommodation area, he took the girl to a kirana shop on the pretext of buying her chocolates.

Later when the girl was not seen, her parents lodged a complaint at Narsingi police station, following which a kidnap case was registered. Later, Dinesh was detained and on interrogation, he confessed to have raped and killed the girl.

He was then arrested. Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed in the court. The court at LB nagar which conducted the trial, found Dinesh guilty of the offence. Terming it as rarest of the rare cases, the court awarded him the death sentence. This is the first death sentence in Telangana this year.