Ignore BCs and TRS govt will sink like Titanic, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that the TRS government would sink like the Titanic as it was not fulfilling promises made to the BCs. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar begin construction of community buildings, if it was indeed committed to BC welfare. Tribals would unify as a single votebank and defeat the ruling TRS government in the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection as it has been harassing them, Sanjay asserted.

While speaking at a OBC Morcha meeting, Sanjay slammed KCR for his remarks that CM’s post was of little value, Sanjay said, “If it is of no value, why are you prostrating in front of the Central government?”

Condemning the use of police force against BJP workers, Sanjay said, “Police lathicharged BJP karyakartas and tribals for saving a shed.

Private goondas erected the shed by encroaching upon the land.”

Later in the day, Sanjay held a meeting at Uppal, where the government has allotted land to construct buildings for OBCs.

“The CM will come at the time of the next elections offering to provide `100 crore or even `1,000 crore. But it will be limited only to papers or GOs. The only thing that has grown on the barren lands is grass,” Sanjay said with a smirk.

Cases slapped on Sanjay, 21 BJP workers

Suryapet: A day after a piece of land, claimed to have been allotted to tribals, at Gurrambodu village turned battleground as a group of BJP workers pulled down a shed that was set up by a private company, the local police registered cases against 21 BJP workers, including party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao. Apart from the BJP leaders, a few tribals have also been named accused in the cases. According to sources, the local cops have already arrested six BJP workers